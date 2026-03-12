Christopher Landon, director of 'Happy Death Day', will write and direct a new supernatural horror film, 'Final Boarding', for Sony's Screen Gems. The project is based on a short story by Clarence Hammond, with plot details currently secret.

Filmmaker Christopher Landon, known for his work on the 'Happy Death Day' and 'Freaky', is set to write and direct a new supernatural horror film, 'Final Boarding', for Sony Pictures' Screen Gems. The project is based on a short story by Clarence Hammond, according to Deadline.

Plot details for the upcoming film are currently under wraps. Landon will adapt both Hammond's short story and a previous script by Javier Gullon, whose involvement was first reported last February. Hammond is attached to produce the film.

Other Projects and Recent Work

Landon recently gained acclaim for Drop, a mystery thriller starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar, produced by Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes for Universal and released in April last year. Following that, he was linked to Netflix's Blink of an Eye, a thriller based on his own story, which reunites him with collaborators Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. He will also serve as producer on the project alongside Brad Fuller, Cameron Fuller, and Michael Bay of Platinum Dunes, as per the outlet. In addition, Landon is co-writing and producing Screen Gems' horror comedy Heart Eyes.

Career Highlights

He is widely recognised for his role in directing the Happy Death Day and Freaky films, and for his contributions to the Paranormal Activity franchise during his collaboration with Screen Gems President Ashley Brucks at Paramount. Landon is represented by WME, Mosaic, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, according to Deadline. (ANI)