The trailer for 'Psycho Saiyaan' is unveiled, starring Tejasswi Prakash in her OTT debut, Ravi Kishan, and Anud Singh Dhaka. The series portrays a romance that evolves into a toxic obsession. It will stream on Amazon MX Player from February 25.

'Psycho Saiyaan' Trailer Unveiled

The trailer for actors Ravi Kishan and Tejasswi Prakash's upcoming series 'Psycho Saiyaan' has been unveiled. The two-minute trailer introduces viewers to Kartik (played by Anud Singh Dhaka), a young man from Ujjain, whose world turns upside down when he meets Charu, portrayed by Tejasswi Prakash.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Initially, their bond seems like a beautiful romance, but as the trailer progresses, it becomes evident that Kartik's feelings for Charu evolve into something much more toxic. His love turns into obsession, as he follows her across cities and even takes drastic measures to remove anyone who threatens his grip on her. Ravi Kishan plays a pivotal role that shifts the story's balance. His character adds pressure, authority, and threat as events take a serious turn. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Cast on Their Roles

Ravi Kishan on His Character

Speaking about the show, Kishan, as per a press note, said, "My character has the power of influence, and he derives pleasure from it. He plays by his own rules and brings a certain unpredictability to the table with him. It is a role that gave me the opportunity to be intense, unapologetic, and have a lot of fun with the chaos that follows."

Tejasswi Prakash on Her OTT Debut

Tejasswi Prakash, who is set to make her OTT acting debut with this series, spoke about her character Charu. "Psycho Saiyaan marks my acting OTT debut, and I am grateful for the layered character I play."

"Charu may appear rooted in trust and comfort at first, but her world keeps shifting. What makes her journey compelling is how she responds to that change, the doubt, the fear, and the growing awareness that something isn't right. As the stakes rise, she is forced to confront realities she never imagined," she added.

Release Date and Platform

The series also stars Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Yashpal Sharma in supporting roles.

Psycho Saiyaan will stream for free on Amazon MX Player from February 25 across platforms, including MX Player, Prime Video, Fire TV and Airtel Xstream. (ANI)