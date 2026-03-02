On his 32nd birthday, Justin Bieber received a heartfelt tribute from his mother, Pattie Mallette, on Instagram. She shared old photos and an emotional note about how he changed her life forever. His father, Jeremy Bieber, also marked the occasion.

Singer Justin Bieber celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1, surrounded by love from his family, with a special message coming from his mother, Pattie Mallette. Pattie took to her Instagram account to mark the day and shared several pictures of Justin from different stages of his life. Along with the photos, she wrote an emotional note for her son and spoke about how becoming his mother changed her life forever.

Pattie Mallette's Emotional Birthday Message

In her post, Pattie shared how Justin has always been close to her heart and said she believes God has always guided his journey.

"32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You've lived in my heart ever since," she wrote in her caption.

"I know who you are. I know what's been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He's there. And so am I. Love doesn't leave. Mine never has, and it never will," she continued.

Family Tributes

Justin was born in 1994 to Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber. Though Pattie and Jeremy later separated, both have remained part of Justin's life, according to PEOPLE. Jeremy is also a father to other children from later relationships.

Jeremy Bieber also marked the occasion by sharing a throwback picture with Justin on Instagram. Pattie reacted to the post with clapping emojis, showing her support.

New Chapter: Fatherhood

Justin, who rose to fame at a young age with hits like Baby, has now stepped into a new phase of life. In August 2024, he and his wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues. (ANI)