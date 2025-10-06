Who is Rukmini Vasanth? Meet Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 actress
Rukmini Vasanth, who plays a crucial part in the film Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1, is gaining popularity following its Pan India release. Let us learn more about the actress in this article.
Rukmini Vasanth, who stars in Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1, is generating a lot of attention. Rukmini, who plays Kanakavati in the film, is receiving praise for her outstanding performance and attractiveness. Within only four days of the film's release, the actress has been dubbed a national crush and a fan favourite on social media.
Who is Rukmini Vasanth?
Rukmini Vasanth, 28, was born in Bengaluru and is a Kannada movie actor. She has also demonstrated her acting abilities in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in Birbal, a 2019 Kannada film.
She has since starred in other remarkable thrillers, including Madrasi, Bagheera, and ACE. She is now everyone's favourite character in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1.
Rukmini Vasanth has these films in her portfolio
Rukmini Vasanth's excellent performance in Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1 demonstrates her skill as an actor. In terms of her future film, she will appear in Toxic, directed by KGF star Yash and set to be released in theatres next year. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection
Not only is the cast impressive, but the picture is also performing well at the box office. On its opening day, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 earned a staggering Rs 61.85 crore. On the second day, Friday, the film grossed Rs 43.65 crore. On its third day (Saturday), the film grossed Rs 55 crore.
The film has grossed a total of Rs 162.85 crore at the box office. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 became the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year on October 2, 2024, beating Su From So's lifetime collection of Rs. 92 crore.