Image Credit : Movie Poster

Rukmini Vasanth, 28, was born in Bengaluru and is a Kannada movie actor. She has also demonstrated her acting abilities in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in Birbal, a 2019 Kannada film.

She has since starred in other remarkable thrillers, including Madrasi, Bagheera, and ACE. She is now everyone's favourite character in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1.