Kajol shared a hilarious video to wish her sister Tanishaa Mukerji a happy birthday, asking 'Is it my birthday or hers?'. The post featured a comical cake-feeding moment. Kajol also recently celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with Ajay Devgn.

Actor Kajol has the most hilarious birthday wish for her sister Tanishaa. The 'Maa' actor took the opportunity to share an amusing video of herself with her sister, where the latter could be seen feeding Kajol a cake slice. From what appears to have been captured from the sisters' Holi celebrations, Kajol's reaction turns the moment into pure comedy.

View this post on Instagram "Is it my birthday or hers??? Happy birthday to the other genetically coded person like me ! Wish u an awesome and fabulous year ahead.. @tanishaamukerji #happyholi #happybirthday," Kajol wrote.

About the Mukherjee Sisters

Kajol and Tanishaa are daughters of Bollywood's renowned actor Shomu Mukherjee and actress Tanuja. Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003. She also took part in Bigg Boss Season 7, where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Kajol on the Work Front

On the work front for Kajol, the actor was seen in 'Maa', a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia and Kayoze Irani's 'Sarzameen'. She also hosted a talk show along with Twinkle Khanna 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Anniversary

Recently, the star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. On this special occassion, Kajol posted an adorable picture of the couple alongside a sweet note highlighting their love and togetherness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol posted a candid photo of the couple, where they are seen looking at each other with affection and smiles, reflecting their happiness and strong bond. The actress wrote, "In a rare moment of understanding we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!"

The actors tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.