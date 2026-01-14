Top 5 TV Stars 2026: THIS Actress Surpasses Rupali Ganguly in Just Two Weeks
The latest 2026 TV star rankings for week two are out. Surprisingly, Rupali Ganguly lost her top spot, and fans are shocked to see which actress has claimed the number one position this week.
Most Popular TV Stars
The list of most popular TV stars for the second week of 2026 is out. There's a big shake-up in the top 5. A new actress has taken the top spot. Let's see the top 5 popular stars list...
5. Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly plays the lead in the hit show Anupamaa. In the second week of 2026's most popular TV stars list, Rupali is at number five.
4. Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan is at number four on the list of most popular TV stars for the second week of 2026. He is currently seen in the TV serial Sehar Hone Ko Hai, which is very popular.
3. Namik Paul
Namik Paul plays the lead role in the serial Naagin 7, which started in 2026. He is third on the list of most popular TV stars for the second week. His show has become very famous quickly.
2. Samridhii Shukla
Samridhii Shukla, from the famous TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is second on the list of most popular TV stars for the second week of 2026. Her show has been entertaining audiences for years.
1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the lead in Ekta Kapoor's serial Naagin 7. Her work is being highly praised. Priyanka is number 1 on the most popular TV stars list for week 2 of 2026.
