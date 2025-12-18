- Home
Year Ender 2025: Smriti Irani To Shilpa Shinde; 5 TV Stars Who Made a Comeback This Year
Year Ender 2025: Smriti Irani To Shilpa Shinde; Many celebs in the TV industry made a comeback in the year 2025. So, let's find out who was a hit and who was a flop. Check Here
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani made a comeback after a long time in 2025 with Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', and it turned out to be a hit.
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit made a comeback with the TV show 'Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil'. However, her comeback was well-loved by the audience.
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde is back in the role of Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'. Her return has once again boosted the show's TRP.
Mahhi Vij
Mahhi Vij made a comeback in 2025 with the TV show 'Sehar Hone Ko Hai', which made her fans very happy.
Sharad Kelkar
Sharad Kelkar made a comeback after a long time with the TV show 'Tum Se Tum Tak'. His arrival boosted the show's TRP.
