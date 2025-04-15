- Home
- Entertainment
- Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Rangeela: Top 10 highest grossing films of 1995; Check list here
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Rangeela: Top 10 highest grossing films of 1995; Check list here
1995 Highest Grossing Films: This package tells you about the 10 highest-grossing films of 1995. Four of the top 10 films starred Shah Rukh Khan
| Published : Apr 15 2025, 09:38 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
111
Image Credit : instagram
In 1995, many great films were released, featuring Bollywood's biggest stars. Let's find out which films made it to the top 10 list.
211
Image Credit : instagram
Aamir Khan's 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' made ₹12.37 crore. It is at number 10 in the list of highest-grossing films of 1995.
311
Image Credit : instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ram Jaane' is also on this list. It earned ₹15.19 crore in 1995.
411
Image Credit : instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's flop film 'Trimurti' made it to this list. The film collected ₹15.56 crore in 1995.
511
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar's 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' is at number seven in the list of highest-grossing films. The film earned ₹16 crore in 1995.
611
Image Credit : instagram
'Coolie No. 1' is also on the list. Govinda's film did a business of ₹21.23 crore in 1995.
711
Image Credit : instagram
Urmila Matondkar's film 'Rangeela' is at number five on the list. The film did a business of ₹33.44 crore in 1995.
811
Image Credit : instagram
Bobby Deol's debut film 'Barsaat' is at number four on the list. The film did a business of ₹34 crore in 1995.
911
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit's 'Raja' is at number three on the list. This film collected ₹34.68 crore in 1995.
1011
Image Credit : instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Karan Arjun' is also at number two. The film earned ₹43.63 crore in 1995.
1111
Image Credit : instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is the highest-grossing film of 1995. The movie earned ₹103 crore.
Top Stories