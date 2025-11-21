Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19 brings eviction tension as two female contestants face the most danger. Family Week ended with emotional reunions, including Deepak Chahar meeting sister Malti.

The weekend is here, and Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19 is making housemates anxious. The fear of eviction looms large, and this Sunday, one contestant will be eliminated. According to reports, two female contestants are in the most danger, having received the fewest votes.

With the grand finale just two weeks away, this eviction is crucial. The season is in its 13th week and is expected to end in the 15th week, likely on December 7, though no official confirmation has been made. Currently, all housemates except the captain Shehbaz Badesha are nominated. The nominees include Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Kunicka Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.

Who Could Be Out

Voting lines are open until Friday, November 21. Early trends show Gaurav Khanna leading, while Kunicka Sadanand and Malti Chahar are at the bottom. Social media buzz suggests Malti Chahar might be evicted this week, though Kunicka is also at risk but could make it to the finale. Nothing is officially confirmed.

Family Week Ends in Bigg Boss 19 House

For the past few days, Family Week was celebrated in the Bigg Boss 19 house, giving contestants a chance to meet their loved ones. Emotions ran high as family members reunited with the participants.

Initially, it was reported that Malti Chahar wouldn’t have any family visiting. However, in the latest promo, her cricketer brother Deepak Chahar is seen meeting her. He enjoyed the moments and shared playful banter with everyone. Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal’s brother also came to meet her, adding to the heartfelt moments in the house.