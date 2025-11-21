- Home
As Superstar Rajinikanth gears up to celebrate his birthday on December 12, his blockbuster film ‘Annamalai’ is set for a theatrical re-release, giving fans a chance to relive the iconic movie on the big screen.
Rajinikanth’s ‘Annamalai’ Returns
It’s the era of film re-releases, with several classics finding new success. Now, Rajinikanth’s blockbuster ‘Annamalai’ is set for a theatrical re-release, giving fans another chance to experience the iconic movie on the big screen this December 12.
Classic Origins
‘Annamalai’ first hit theaters in 1992, directed by Suresh Krishna. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, it became a massive hit. Fans are now eager to see how the film’s theatrical re-release will be received.
Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster ‘Jailer’
Rajinikanth’s latest film, ‘Jailer’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with music by Anirudh, became a massive success, grossing over ₹500 crore at the box office and delighting fans worldwide.
‘Baahubali’ Sets Re-Release Record
The ‘Baahubali’ franchise holds the record for the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema. The combined version, ‘Baahubali: The Epic’, was widely appreciated and earned over ₹51 crore, proving the enduring appeal of the blockbuster series.
