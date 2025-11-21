Neha Sharma Birthday: Check Net Worth, Income Sources of 'Crook' Actress
Neha Sharma Birthday: Neha is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry and has been active in films for the past 18 years. However, she has only had one blockbuster film in Bollywood so far
Neha Sharma's father was a Congress MLA
Neha Sharma is the daughter of former Congress MLA from Bhagalpur, Ajit Sharma, who won elections in 2014, 2015, and 2020. He was defeated by BJP's Rohit Pandey in 2025. Neha was born on November 21, 1987, in Bhagalpur. She has a sister named Aisha Sharma.
Neha Sharma has been working in films since 2007
Neha Sharma has been in films for 18 years. She debuted in 2007 with the Telugu film 'Chirutha', which was also Ram Charan's first film. It was a box office hit. However, her second Telugu film, 'Kurradu', was a flop. Her Bollywood debut was in 2010 with 'Crook', which also flopped.
The only blockbuster of Neha Sharma's career
The only blockbuster of Neha Sharma's career is 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Released in 2020, it starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan. Neha had a small role. The film, made for ₹172 crore, earned over ₹269.77 crore in India and ₹358.77 crore worldwide. Her film 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum' performed averagely.
Neha Sharma has wealth worth crores
According to a 2024 Financial Express report, Neha Sharma's net worth is $4 million, over ₹35 crore. Some reports claim she owns a house in Bhagalpur, but it's her father's. She owns luxury cars like a Mercedes-Benz GLE, worth about ₹1 crore.
Where does Neha Sharma's income come from?
The question is, how did Neha Sharma, labeled a flop actress, make millions? Reports say she charges about ₹1 crore for films. She earns a lot from brand endorsements. Her income sources also include social media and other ventures. She has her own fashion brand and works with brands like Garnier, Spawake, and Avita.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.