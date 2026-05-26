Esha Deol penned an emotional note following her late father Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan win. She wished he was present to receive it, as Hema Malini accepted the award on his behalf, with sister Ahana Deol also present.

Esha Deol's Emotional Tribute

Actor Esha Deol on Tuesday shared an emotional note following her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. Reflecting on the moment, Esha wrote that the family had wished he could have been present to receive the honour himself, dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit, as they fondly remember him.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol) "A moment of pride A moment of emotion, How we so deeply wished he was present today dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit looking as handsome as always with excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award," Esha wrote.

She added that her mother represented the family at the ceremony to receive the prestigious award, while her sister Ahana Deol stood in for all six siblings, stating, "Yesterday as my mother represented our family and received the award. And the youngest of us Ahana represented all the 6 of us his children & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father."

Esha described her father as a beloved figure who is deeply cherished, missed, and forever remembered by the family. "A man who we love, who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa. Forever in our hearts," she concluded.

Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, Ahana Deol got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seated with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, by her side.

Hema Malini's 'Euphoric' Moment

In an emotional note, Hema Malini opened up about the overwhelming moment - something which she described as "euphoric." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) "An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji's warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him," a part of the post read.

Dharmendra's Lasting Legacy

The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema. (ANI)