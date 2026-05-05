7 7 Image Credit : netflix

First ₹1000-₹1500 Crore Movie - Baahubali 2

The sequel, 'Baahubali 2', became the first Telugu film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark. Released on April 28, 2017, it broke all Indian cinema records. It hit two milestones at once, becoming the first Indian film to earn ₹1000 crore and also the first to cross ₹1500 crore. The film's total collection stands at ₹1810 crore. With this, Prabhas has three milestone records to his name.