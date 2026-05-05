Tollywood Box Office: From ₹1 Crore to ₹1500 Crore, Biggest Milestone Hits
From the first movie that hit the ₹1 crore mark to the epic that crossed ₹1500 crores, we take a look at the biggest game-changers in Tollywood's box office history.
17
Image Credit : Shalimarcinema / Mayabazar Movie screenshot
First ₹1 Crore Movie - Mayabazar
This mythological classic, directed by KV Reddy, hit theatres on March 27, 1957. It featured a huge star cast including NTR, ANR, Savitri, and SVR. The film was a sensation, becoming the first to collect ₹1 crore—a massive achievement back then, almost like earning ₹2000-3000 crore today.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : x/production house
First ₹10 Crore Movie - Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari
Director K. Raghavendra Rao's fantasy entertainer was the first to earn ₹10 crores. Starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, the film released on May 9, 1990. It completely changed the maths for Telugu cinema, becoming an industry hit. Made on a budget of ₹2 crores, it collected ₹10 crores, with its total run earning ₹15 crores.
37
Image Credit : etv win
First ₹25 Crore Movie - Samarasimha Reddy
This faction-based movie starring Balakrishna, Anjala Zaveri, and Simran was the first to collect ₹25 crores. It released during Sankranti in 1999 and became a massive hit, turning Balakrishna into an undisputed superstar. Directed by B. Gopal, the film's final collection was ₹30 crores.
47
Image Credit : Facebook
First ₹50 Crore Movie - Pokiri
Mahesh Babu and Ileana's 'Pokiri' was the first film to touch the ₹50 crore milestone. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it released on April 28, 2006, and completely shook the box office. This movie really showed Tollywood the true potential of collections, grossing a total of ₹70 crores.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
First ₹100 Crore Movie - Magadheera
Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' was the first Tollywood film to rake in ₹100 crores. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Kajal, released on July 31, 2009. It actually set two records at once—it was not only the first to hit ₹100 crores but also the first to cross the ₹150 crore milestone.
67
Image Credit : Asianet News
First ₹500 Crore Movie - Baahubali
Prabhas's 'Baahubali' became the first Telugu film to collect a staggering ₹500 crores. Directed by Rajamouli, this epic featured a star-studded cast including Rana, Anushka, and Tamannaah. It released on July 10, 2015, and set a rare milestone, eventually collecting a total of ₹650 crores.
77
Image Credit : netflix
First ₹1000-₹1500 Crore Movie - Baahubali 2
The sequel, 'Baahubali 2', became the first Telugu film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark. Released on April 28, 2017, it broke all Indian cinema records. It hit two milestones at once, becoming the first Indian film to earn ₹1000 crore and also the first to cross ₹1500 crore. The film's total collection stands at ₹1810 crore. With this, Prabhas has three milestone records to his name.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos