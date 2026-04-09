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Ram Charan to Allu Arjun to Prabhas: 6 Actors Who Could Be Tollywood’s Next ‘Megastar’ After Chiranjeevi
For ages, everyone's been asking the same question: who will be Tollywood's No. 1 star after Chiranjeevi? We take a look at the top heroes who are closest to claiming that spot.
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi has ruled the Tollywood top spot for decades. But the big question for a long time has been: who will take the top chair after him? Fans have their own opinions, and you can often see them fighting it out on social media, each claiming their hero is the real No. 1. So, let's find out which heroes are actually close to the top spot and what makes them qualified for it.
Prabhas
When it comes to massive films and box office records, Prabhas is simply unbeatable. His pan-India movies have him doing serious roles, but his comedy timing is also fantastic. He is definitely a top contender in the No. 1 race.
Mahesh Babu
Superstar Mahesh Babu commands a separate fan base in Tollywood. When Chiranjeevi was active in politics, Mahesh and Pawan Kalyan fiercely competed for the top spot. Mahesh Babu is now doing a pan-world movie called *Varanasi* with director Rajamouli.
Jr NTR
Jr. NTR's biggest strengths are his acting and dialogue delivery. He also has amazing comedy timing and dancing skills. Tarak is currently busy with several pan-India films.
Ram Charan
Ram Charan took his acting to the next level with the film *Rangasthalam*. Being Chiranjeevi's son, he also carries the family legacy. Charan is also working on big pan-India projects right now.
Allu Arjun
With *Pushpa 2*, Allu Arjun has grown to a level where he can give tough competition to Prabhas. Bunny's commitment to his films is incredible. He has a reputation for going to any length to perfect his role.
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following, but he has fallen behind when it comes to films. Because of his political commitments, Pawan is not taking up big-budget movies.
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