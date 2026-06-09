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Tollywood Actor Supreeth Reddy Faces Police Case For Allegedly Beating Up A Cab Driver
Known for his memorable role as Katraj in the blockbuster film Chatrapathi, actor Supreeth Reddy is now making headlines for controversy after allegations surfaced that he assaulted a cab driver during an altercation.
Katraj's real-life aggression towards a cab driver
Katraj, who terrified audiences as a villain on screen, has now become controversial for showing the same aggression in real life. A small argument has escalated all the way to the police station, and a case has been filed. The villain in question is Supreeth Reddy, who played Katraj in 'Chatrapathi'.
According to the police, a man named Srihari works as an Uber driver. On Sunday, he finished a trip and was waiting for his next one near Nagaram crossroads. Supreeth Reddy, who was passing by, got angry that the cab was blocking his way. In a fit of rage, he got out of his car and started arguing with the cab driver.
That small tiff quickly turned into a major dispute. The cab driver, Srihari, stated that Supreeth Reddy hit him and verbally abused him in anger. He also claimed that the actor snatched his phone and refused to return it despite his pleas. He got his phone back only after 20 minutes, after which he went to the police station to file a complaint.
The controversy is now a hot topic on social media
The Keesara police have filed a case following the cab driver's complaint. They have visited the scene and are in the process of gathering CCTV footage. They are likely to question Supreeth Reddy as part of their investigation.
The incident has become a major talking point on social media. Many users feel that celebrities should behave respectfully with the general public. Cab driver unions have also weighed in, calling for a thorough investigation and appropriate action.
Supreeth Reddy is not an unknown person in Tollywood. He acted in Pawan Kalyan's 'Johnny' and shot to fame with his role as Katraj in 'Chatrapathi'. He later won over audiences with his performances in films like 'Maryada Ramanna', 'Dookudu', and 'Mirchi'.
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