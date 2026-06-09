Katraj, who terrified audiences as a villain on screen, has now become controversial for showing the same aggression in real life. A small argument has escalated all the way to the police station, and a case has been filed. The villain in question is Supreeth Reddy, who played Katraj in 'Chatrapathi'.

According to the police, a man named Srihari works as an Uber driver. On Sunday, he finished a trip and was waiting for his next one near Nagaram crossroads. Supreeth Reddy, who was passing by, got angry that the cab was blocking his way. In a fit of rage, he got out of his car and started arguing with the cab driver.

That small tiff quickly turned into a major dispute. The cab driver, Srihari, stated that Supreeth Reddy hit him and verbally abused him in anger. He also claimed that the actor snatched his phone and refused to return it despite his pleas. He got his phone back only after 20 minutes, after which he went to the police station to file a complaint.