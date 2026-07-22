Salman Khan praised students for their peaceful protest against paper leaks, calling it a serious issue. He lauded their dedication for a better education system and urged that the movement should not be politicized, expressing hope for a positive response.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has said that the paper leak is a very serious issue and he is glad to see that students have come together for a better educational system and their parents have supported them. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman praised the students for carrying out a peaceful protest and expressed concern over reports of violence.

Salman Khan Backs Students, Urges Peace

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," he wrote.

"I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud," Salman added.

'Do Not Politicize The Issue'

Emphasising that the movement should not become a political issue, Salman said the students alone deserved recognition for their efforts while expressing confidence that the government would respond positively.

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated," he wrote.

Salman said India should become a global education hub. "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Protests, Legal Action and Political Deadlock

The actor's remarks come amid protests against paper leaks. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force by police during the July 20 protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and directed the authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records relating to the incident.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia granted the respondents four weeks to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on September 11.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk demanded the Centre's assurance for no "punitive or retaliatory legal action" against protestors who joined the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' protest, as a condition for ending his indefinite fast.

The government has stated that it is ready for a debate, while the deadlock in Parliament continued over the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and its insistence on a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak under a specific rule. (ANI)