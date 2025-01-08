TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh admitted to hospital, shares health update in viral video [Watch]

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Roshan Sodhi, aka Gurucharan Singh, is hospitalized. He shared a video detailing his serious condition and near-death experience. Fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

Bad news has surfaced regarding Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is reported that his condition is quite serious, and he is hospitalized. Gurucharan himself shared a video from the hospital, describing his condition. In the video, he appears to be in a grave state, with sunken cheeks and a pale face. Although he hasn't disclosed his illness, he did mention having a near-death experience.
 

Roshan Sodhi describes his condition

Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a video updating his health. He thanked Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Maharaj for giving him a new life. He wrote, "Happy Guru Parv to all. Unlimited thanks to Guruji; I am alive today only because of Guru's grace. Thanks to everyone for praying for me. May God keep everyone happy." Fans are worried after seeing his video and are praying for his speedy recovery.
 

Gurucharan Singh had gone missing

After leaving the Taarak Mehta show, Gurucharan Singh was living with his parents in Delhi. One day, news broke that he had gone missing. His father even filed a missing person report with the police. During this time, he was spotted several times on CCTV footage. However, the police couldn't locate him. Then, after 26 days, he suddenly returned. Upon his return, he explained the reason for his disappearance. He said he wanted to stay away from everyone for a few days and had gone on a religious journey. During this time, he meditated and immersed himself in worshipping God. He stayed at Gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana. Then, he felt the urge to return home and came back.

