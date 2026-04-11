Tiger Shroff has made a noteworthy gain from his recent property transaction in Pune. The actor sold his apartment in Hadapsar for ₹8.87 crore, after purchasing it in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore. This translates to an estimated return of about 18.3% in just two years.

The apartment is part of the upscale YOO Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty. Spread across 4,249 sq ft, the property was sold at a rate of ₹20,891 per sq ft. The deal was officially registered on March 31, 2026, and includes three parking spaces.