Tiger Shroff is the hero of the 'Baaghi' franchise, which has four films. The first 'Baaghi' came in 2016, directed by Sabbir Khan, and was a semi-hit with Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine. In 2018, Ahmed Khan directed the superhit 'Baaghi 2', starring Disha Patani. In 2020, Ahmed Khan again directed Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Baaghi 3', which was a semi-hit. The fourth part, 'Baaghi 4', came out in 2025, directed by A. Harsha, with Sanjay Dutt as the villain. This film was a flop.