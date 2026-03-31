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Baaghi Movie Title History: Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff and Others Tried Their Luck; Check Box Office Report
Baaghi Films: In film industry, making movies with same title is very old trend. We're telling you about one such title that has been used for 7 films so far. One of these starred Salman Khan, while another featured Sanjay Dutt
Which is the title used for 7 films?
When Salman Khan became 'Baaghi' on screen
The 1990 film 'Baaghi: A Rebel for Love' starred Salman Khan as the hero and Nagma as the heroine. What's special is that Salman Khan himself wrote the story, and Deepak Shivdasani directed it. The movie ended up being a flop at the box office.
Sanjay Dutt has also done a film named 'Baaghi'
Tiger Shroff has done 4 films with the 'Baaghi' title
Tiger Shroff is the hero of the 'Baaghi' franchise, which has four films. The first 'Baaghi' came in 2016, directed by Sabbir Khan, and was a semi-hit with Shraddha Kapoor as the heroine. In 2018, Ahmed Khan directed the superhit 'Baaghi 2', starring Disha Patani. In 2020, Ahmed Khan again directed Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Baaghi 3', which was a semi-hit. The fourth part, 'Baaghi 4', came out in 2025, directed by A. Harsha, with Sanjay Dutt as the villain. This film was a flop.
A 'Baaghi' also came in 2019
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