Andrey Zvyagintsev's 'Minotaur' won the Sydney Film Prize at the 73rd Sydney Film Festival. The Russian thriller, which also won the Grand Prix at Cannes, was lauded by the jury. Zvyagintsev dedicated the award to those struggling in Russia.

Filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev claimed the Sydney Film Prize for 'Minotaur,' his thriller set against the backdrop of contemporary Russia, at the 73rd Sydney Film Festival, reported Variety. The 42,200 USD prize was awarded for work which was determined by an international jury led by Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho, joined by Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, Singaporean director Boo Junfeng, Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner and Australian First Nations producer-director Sally Riley.

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According to the outlet, 'Minotaur' had previously won the Grand Prix at Cannes earlier this year.

Accepting the Sydney prize in person, his first visit to Australia in more than a decade, Zvyagintsev addressed the ceremony with remarks that underscored the film's stakes for audiences inside Russia. "I would like to thank the jury for this decision, because this film means a lot to people who are struggling at the moment in Russia," he said. "The Russian language is struggling. This film is very important to them," as quoted by Variety.

In their joint statement, the jury described 'Minotaur' as a work that tackles the abuse of power in a register that felt 'strongly Hitchcockian, strongly cinematic', a chronicle of contemporary Russia that they said addressed a subject that, unfortunately, never goes out of style.

Zvyagintsev had also participated in a Masterclass during the festival ahead of his win. The announcement preceded the Australian premiere of James Gray's thriller 'Paper Tiger,' the closing-night screening. The Sydney Film Prize competition is endorsed by FIAPF. Previous winners include 'It Was Just an Accident' (2025) and 'There's Still Tomorrow' (2024).

Sydney Film Festival 2026 Winners

WINNERS Sydney Film Prize "Minotaur," dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev Sustainable Future Award "Sukundimi Walks Before Me," directed by Mataslia Freshwater and Lachlan McLeod First Nations Award (supported by Truant Pictures) "Ceremony," directed Banchi Hanuse Documentary Australia Award "Time and Tide," directed by Vee Shi Sydney-UNESCO City of Film Award Fadia Abboud (writer/director) Dendy Live Action Short Award "MaNGutji (Catching Eyes)," directed by Siena Mayutu Wumarri Stubbs Yoram Gross Animation Award "Our Choir Has Always Been Travelling," directed by Judith Pungarta Inkamala, Marjorie 'Nunga' Williams and Nelson Armstrong Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Australian Director Cristabel Sved, "Date 3" AFTRS Craft Award for Best Practitioner Angelina Kovacs and Sophie Ravant (production designers), "Flesh Fruit" Event Cinemas Rising Talent Award for Screenwriting Judith Pungarta Inkamala, Marjorie 'Nunga' Williams and Nelson Armstrong, "Our Choir Has Always Been Travelling"

The Sydney Film Festival ran from June 3 to June 14, 2026. (ANI)