Just so you know, Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 2' was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. 'Kshanam' was a blockbuster mystery film that came out in 2016. Ravikanth Perepu directed it, and the cast included Adivi Sesh, Adah Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Satyadev, and Ravi Varma. The film was made on a small budget of ₹1.08 crore and earned ₹12 crore.