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Tiger Shroff–Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 Turns 8: Lesser-Known Facts About Its South Remake Kshanam Revealed
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 completes 8 years today. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film released on March 30, 2018, and became a massive box office hit, winning audiences.
Baaghi 2 Completes 8 Years
Baaghi 2 Completes 8 Years
Just so you know, Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 2' was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. 'Kshanam' was a blockbuster mystery film that came out in 2016. Ravikanth Perepu directed it, and the cast included Adivi Sesh, Adah Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Satyadev, and Ravi Varma. The film was made on a small budget of ₹1.08 crore and earned ₹12 crore.
Baaghi 2 Completes 8 Years
Baaghi 2 Completes 8 Years
Baaghi 2 Completes 8 Years
The makers of 'Baaghi 2' had first approached Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon for the lead heroine's role. However, things didn't work out, and Disha Patani entered the picture just before the shooting started. Along with Tiger and Disha, the film also had Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumaar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, and Deepak Dobriyal.
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