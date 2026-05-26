Who Was Ramakant Dayama? Actor Known For Supporting Roles In Films Passes Away
Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, known for his roles in Chak De India and Scam 1992, has passed away. He was widely appreciated for his impactful supporting performances across films, television and OTT projects.
Ramakant Dayama Passes Away
Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, known for his strong supporting roles across films, television, and OTT platforms, has passed away. He was widely respected in the industry for his natural performances and ability to bring depth to small but impactful characters.
Journey From Theatre To Screen
Ramakant Dayama began his career in theatre before moving into films and television. Over the years, he built a reputation for playing realistic, grounded characters, often seen in emotionally rich supporting roles across Hindi and Marathi entertainment projects.
Notable Films And OTT Work
He appeared in several well-known films including Chak De! India, Paa, Shuddh Desi Romance, Bank Chor, and Ram Setu. In the OTT space, he was seen in acclaimed projects like Scam 1992 and Jehanabad – Of Love and War, earning appreciation for his performances.
Personal Life And Family
Ramakant Dayama was also the father of actress Yashaswini Dayama, known for her work in films and digital content. His family has been associated with the entertainment industry, and his passing marks a personal loss for them along with the industry.
Industry Remembers His Legacy
Following his demise, colleagues from the film and television world have expressed grief and paid tribute to his work. He is remembered for his calm personality, dedication to acting, and memorable supporting roles that left a lasting impression on audiences.
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