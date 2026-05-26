In an emotional note, Hema Malini shared her feelings after receiving the Padma Vibhushan for her late husband, Dharmendra. She described feeling his warm presence beside her as she accepted the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

In an emotional and heartfelt note, actor-BJP MP Hema Malini opened up about the overwhelming moment of receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini on Monday at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, Ahana Deol got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seated with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, by her side.

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An 'euphoric moment'

Sharing her feelings after the prestigious event, she described it as "an euphoric moment" and said "Dharam ji's warm presence" could be felt beside her as she walked up to receive the honour. "An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji's warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him," she wrote.

Recalling the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said she was filled with immense pride as President Droupadi Murmu personally handed over the award. "Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me," she shared.

The veteran actor also reflected on the many memories she shared with Dharam ji, both as his co-star and later as his life partner. "Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me," she wrote.

Describing Dharam ji as a loving husband, affectionate father and grandfather, she said he was admired by everyone who knew him. "He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher, a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him," she added.

Expressing gratitude, she said she accepted the award with humility on behalf of the entire family and the actor's millions of fans and well-wishers. "I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers," she said.

Concluding her emotional note, she thanked the Almighty for blessing her with a "wonderful soul mate" whose memories she would cherish forever. "I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation's second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country."It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier," she said.

Remembering the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema

The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts. In a previous statement, Hema Malini described the recognition as long overdue."So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award," she said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging his legacy.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades.Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema. His body of work includes classics such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' and 'Anupama'.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, 2025, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, and on May 25, the awards were presented to the recipients at the ceremony.

The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society. (ANI)