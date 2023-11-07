Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan as the original spy, is poised to take the audience by surprise with its unprecedented box office performance and action-packed storyline.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The arrival of Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the main attraction of this holiday season, is something that the public anticipates just as much as Diwali. It's been lovingly explained in the trailer and the action-packed video segments that Salman Khan will push the action genre's boundaries once again. It's interesting to note that the celebrity has broken a record since there will be 12 action sequences, which is the most ever seen in a spy movie. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, who returns as Bollywood's original spy, and the buzz of his presence is audible everywhere. Tiger 3 will break all previous records since it has the most action sequences ever seen in a Spy Universe movie. In Tiger 3, the celebrity is bringing twelve action sequences. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Furthermore, Tiger 3 is already breaking box office records thanks to the incredible reaction to advance booking windows.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Salman Khan's star power is proving to be effective as the movie is generating a tonne of advance reservations—and this without any marketing. This clearly indicates that the movie will have a fantastic Diwali launch. 
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Tiger 3 promises to deliver action on the big screen, never seen before. The movie is undoubtedly the most intense one viewers will see this year. Indeed, the teaser has made it clear that Tiger 3 will have a huge scale never before seen on the big screen. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi are in the key roles in the much-awaited Tiger 3. On November 12, 2023, the Maneesh Sharma-directed movie in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi theatres will open.

