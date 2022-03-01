Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha got married secretly? Here’s the truth

There have been rumours that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha had a secret wedding. Is it true? Or is it just a rumour? Continue reading to find out.

If there is one actor that Bollywood fans wish to see getting married at the earliest, it is none other than Salman Khan. His marriage has always been a talking point even at celebrity talk shows. The actor has time and again been asked: “Shadi kab kar rahe ho? (When are you getting married?)” However, the fans always got a disappointing answer for it. Salman’s relationship status has always made it to the headlines – from his break-ups to patch-ups and links ups. And recently, a new rumour started doing rounds on social media about his love life.

There have been rumours that Salman Khan secretly tied the knot with his Dabangg co-actor Sonakshi Sinha. The rumours started spreading after a picture of them exchanging rings came out on social media.

With this, the social media is buzzing that the two have got married in secret. But none of this is true. The photo which is being claimed to be from their engagement ceremony is fake.

Sonakshi Sinha had debuted in the film industry opposite Salman Khan in the super hit film Dabangg. The two actors share very good chemistry on-screen and are also close to each other in personal life but there remains no truth in them having any romantic affiliation towards each other.

