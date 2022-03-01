  • Facebook
    Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha got married secretly? Here’s the truth

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 8:34 PM IST
    There have been rumours that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha had a secret wedding. Is it true? Or is it just a rumour? Continue reading to find out.

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan/Instagram

    If there is one actor that Bollywood fans wish to see getting married at the earliest, it is none other than Salman Khan. His marriage has always been a talking point even at celebrity talk shows. The actor has time and again been asked: “Shadi kab kar rahe ho? (When are you getting married?)” However, the fans always got a disappointing answer for it. Salman’s relationship status has always made it to the headlines – from his break-ups to patch-ups and links ups. And recently, a new rumour started doing rounds on social media about his love life.

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan/Instagram

    There have been rumours that Salman Khan secretly tied the knot with his Dabangg co-actor Sonakshi Sinha. The rumours started spreading after a picture of them exchanging rings came out on social media.

    ALSO READ: Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan/Instagram

    With this, the social media is buzzing that the two have got married in secret. But none of this is true. The photo which is being claimed to be from their engagement ceremony is fake.

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan/Instagram

    Sonakshi Sinha had debuted in the film industry opposite Salman Khan in the super hit film Dabangg. The two actors share very good chemistry on-screen and are also close to each other in personal life but there remains no truth in them having any romantic affiliation towards each other.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

    Image: Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan/Instagram

    Sonakshi Sinha has, in fact, been rumoured to be dating Bunty Sajdeh, who is a relative of Salman Khan. Bunty, a celebrity manager, is the brother of Seema Khan, wife of Salman’s brother Sohail Khan. Gossip mills are abuzz that Sonakshi and Bunty will tying the knot soon. If these rumours have any truth in them, then Sonakshi will indirectly be becoming a member of Salman Khan’s family.

