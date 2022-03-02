  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Salman Khan not married yet? Answer is not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina; read this

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The real reason behind Salman Khan still being single, is not because of his ex-girlfriends, Aishwarya Rai or Karina Kaif or Somy Ali or Sangeeta Bijlani, but because of this actress.

    Many allege that it is due to the breakup with Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan is still single. But the real reason is something else. It is reported that Salman Khan was in a few relationships in the past, from Sangeeta Bijlani to Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif a few more. Still, Salman Khan never got married to any.
     

    In an interview, Bollywood actress Rekha, 67, talked about Salman would follow her wherever she went. During the time, Salman was Rekha's neighbour and would attend yoga classes to glimpse the actress.
     

    Long back, Salman also stated that he was crazy about Rekha and wanted to marry her. He also said that he had not married anyone because of Rekha. "Probably...that's why I am still unmarried,” he commented.
     

    After learning Salman's comment on married, Rekha said, "Shaayad meribhi isiliye nahin huyi... (That’s probably why even I’m not married).
     

    Salman had once said that he wanted to marry Sangeeta Bijlani, both were in love in the early 90s. According to a leading web portal, Salman and Sangeeta had finalised their wedding dates too. Their wedding cards were also printed, it was reported. 
     

    In Salman's biography, Being Salman, penned by Jasim Khan, it was revealed, ''Salman and Sangeeta were planning to tie the knot on May 27, 1994, but suddenly the event was called off.''
     

    After many years, Salman confessed in Karan Johar's chat show that he was almost about to marry Sangeeta and that the wedding cards were also printed. Nevertheless, Sangeeta called off the wedding because the actress allegedly caught him red-handed with another woman.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar RCB

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy' RCB

    Aryan Khan drugs case: SRK's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy'

    Russia Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch) RCB

    Russia-Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat-dnm

    India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat

    Tennis Deportation, no more World No.1, split with coach; What next for Novak Djokovic

    Deportation, no more World No.1, split with coach; What next for Djokovic?

    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday? drb

    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?

    Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine-dnm

    Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

    What makes Malaika Arora so confident, bold? Here's the reason RCB

    What makes Malaika Arora so confident, bold? Here's the reason

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon