Why is Salman Khan not married yet? Answer is not Aishwarya Rai or Katrina; read this

The real reason behind Salman Khan still being single, is not because of his ex-girlfriends, Aishwarya Rai or Karina Kaif or Somy Ali or Sangeeta Bijlani, but because of this actress.

Many allege that it is due to the breakup with Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan is still single. But the real reason is something else. It is reported that Salman Khan was in a few relationships in the past, from Sangeeta Bijlani to Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif a few more. Still, Salman Khan never got married to any.



In an interview, Bollywood actress Rekha, 67, talked about Salman would follow her wherever she went. During the time, Salman was Rekha's neighbour and would attend yoga classes to glimpse the actress.



Long back, Salman also stated that he was crazy about Rekha and wanted to marry her. He also said that he had not married anyone because of Rekha. "Probably...that's why I am still unmarried,” he commented.



After learning Salman's comment on married, Rekha said, "Shaayad meribhi isiliye nahin huyi... (That’s probably why even I’m not married).



Salman had once said that he wanted to marry Sangeeta Bijlani, both were in love in the early 90s. According to a leading web portal, Salman and Sangeeta had finalised their wedding dates too. Their wedding cards were also printed, it was reported.



In Salman's biography, Being Salman, penned by Jasim Khan, it was revealed, ''Salman and Sangeeta were planning to tie the knot on May 27, 1994, but suddenly the event was called off.''

