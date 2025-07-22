Thug Life to Kuberaa: Top 5 Most Watched Movies and Web Series on OTT
Ormax Media has released a list of the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let's take a look.
Top 5 Most Viewed Movies and Web series on OTT
Just like theaters, new movies are released weekly on OTT platforms. A movie hits OTT within 28 days of its theatrical release. This has significantly reduced theater viewership while increasing OTT usage. Ormax Media has listed the top 5 most-watched movies and web series on OTT from July 14th to 20th. Let's see which movies and web series made the cut.
Top 5 Most Viewed Movies
The English film "Heads of State," streaming on Amazon Prime, ranks fifth with 1.5 million views. Following closely is the Bollywood film "Raid 2," starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, with 1.7 million views on Netflix.
Kuberaa surpasses Thug Life
Kamal Haasan's "Thug Life," which topped the list last week, has dropped to third place with 2 million views on Netflix. Dhanush's "Kuberaa" takes second place with 2.5 million views on Amazon Prime. The Hindi film "Aap Jaiso Koi" leads the list with 3.7 million views on Netflix.
Top 5 Most Viewed Web Series
"Squid Game" Season 3 ranks fifth among web series with 2 million views on Netflix. "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show" Season 3 comes in fourth with 2.5 million views on Netflix. "Panchayat" Season 4, which held the top spot for weeks, drops to third with 2.6 million views on Amazon Prime. The Hindi web series "Mitti Ek Nayi Pehchaan" is second with 3.2 million views on Amazon Prime. "Special OPS" Season 2 takes the top spot with 6.2 million views on Jio Hotstar.