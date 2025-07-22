Image Credit : Youtube

"Squid Game" Season 3 ranks fifth among web series with 2 million views on Netflix. "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show" Season 3 comes in fourth with 2.5 million views on Netflix. "Panchayat" Season 4, which held the top spot for weeks, drops to third with 2.6 million views on Amazon Prime. The Hindi web series "Mitti Ek Nayi Pehchaan" is second with 3.2 million views on Amazon Prime. "Special OPS" Season 2 takes the top spot with 6.2 million views on Jio Hotstar.