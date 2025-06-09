Image Credit : Asianet News

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Collection

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life faced significant controversy before its release. Statements made by the actor regarding language sparked protests, resulting in the film not being released in Karnataka.

In terms of box office performance, the movie has earned ₹36.90 crore in four days at the Indian box office, well below expectations. It opened with ₹15.5 crore on its first day. However, earnings dropped by half on the second day, bringing in ₹7.15 crore. The third day saw a slight improvement with ₹7.75 crore, but the fourth day's collection was a disappointing ₹6.50 crore.

Despite a stellar cast, a strong storyline, and positive reviews, Thug Life failed to capitalize on the weekend and underperformed significantly.