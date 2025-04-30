Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt: Iconic Moments of Indian Actresses at Met Gala
From Aishwarya Rai's regal presence to Alia Bhatt's stunning debut, their appearances have left a lasting impact in the world of haute couture.
The Met Gala, often referred to as "fashion's biggest night," has seen several Indian actresses grace its prestigious red carpet over the years. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's regal appearances to Alia Bhatt's stunning debut, these moments have left an indelible mark on the global fashion scene. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic appearances by Indian actresses at the Met Gala.
Alia Bhatt: A Stunning Debut
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023, wearing an ethereal Prabal Gurung gown adorned with pearls. The white ensemble paid homage to Chanel bridal couture, particularly Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 look. However, her debut was also marked by an amusing moment when a photographer mistakenly called her "Aishwarya" on the red carpet. Alia handled the situation with grace, continuing to pose confidently and earning praise from fans worldwide.
Deepika Padukone: The Glamorous Diva
Deepika Padukone has also made waves at the Met Gala with her glamorous looks. Her 2019 Zac Posen metallic pink gown, inspired by Barbie, was a dazzling moment that highlighted her elegance and charm. The structured silhouette and intricate detailing made her one of the standout stars of the evening.
Priyanka Chopra: Bold and Fearless
Priyanka Chopra has consistently made headlines with her bold fashion choices at the Met Gala. Her 2017 Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an exaggerated train was a daring statement that showcased her fearless approach to fashion. In 2019, she stunned in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown, paired with voluminous curls and dramatic makeup, embracing the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme with confidence.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Queen of Elegance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a global fashion icon for decades, and her Met Gala appearances have always been breathtaking. Her 2018 Met Gala look, where she donned a stunning Michael Cinco gown, was a showstopper. The dramatic, embellished gown in shades of red and gold perfectly complemented her regal aura, making her one of the most talked-about celebrities that year.