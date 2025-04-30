Image Credit : Getty

The Met Gala, often referred to as "fashion's biggest night," has seen several Indian actresses grace its prestigious red carpet over the years. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's regal appearances to Alia Bhatt's stunning debut, these moments have left an indelible mark on the global fashion scene. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic appearances by Indian actresses at the Met Gala.