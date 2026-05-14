The most natural continuation for Randy Orton is his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. At WrestleMania 42, Orton came close to winning his 15th world championship but fell short. After the match, he brutally attacked Rhodes, leaving him with a legitimate orbital injury.

\WWE had originally planned a tag match involving Jelly Roll, Cody Rhodes, Orton, and Pat McAfee, but McAfee’s departure scrapped those plans. The storyline was always meant to continue, and Orton’s return offers the perfect opportunity.

With Rhodes now preparing for his clash against Gunther in Italy, Orton could strike during that feud, reminding Rhodes that their war is far from over. The Viper never got a clean shot at Rhodes without interference, and his comeback could reignite the demand for a rematch.