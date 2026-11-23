Actor Noah Schnapp shared on social media that he auditioned for the role of Haymitch in the new Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, while publicly supporting the choice of Joseph Zada to play the lead role in the film.

Noah Schnapp Opens Up About Hunger Games Audition

Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): 'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp revealed on social media on Saturday that he auditioned to play Haymitch in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', praising leading man Joseph Zada’s casting in the film. Posting on his Instagram story, Schnapp wrote, “POV: my audition for Haymitch,” before tagging Zada and adding, “Think they picked right for this one.”

The prequel film follows Zada as Haymitch during the 50th annual Hunger Games and the early stages of the revolution. Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, the fifth instalment in the franchise arrives three years after 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'. Zada stars alongside a cast that includes McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin and Maya Hawke. Schnapp’s endorsement comes after the prequel’s opening weekend box-office performance, which brought in USD 120 million domestically and USD 105 million internationally for a global opening total of USD 225 million, as per Variety.

While he did not land the role in 'Sunrise on the Reaping', the 22-year-old actor is starring in Andy Sandberg’s play Affluenza, marking his professional stage debut at Riverside Studios in London. The dark comedy, inspired by real-life events, centres on 16-year-old Dylan, played by Schnapp, as he deals with the aftermath of a fatal drunk-driving crash in the Hamptons. The cast also features Janette Manrara, Juliet Cowan, Wallis Currie-Wood and Rupert Young.