Thousands were evacuated from Manchester's Co-op Live arena during a Don Toliver concert after an unknown substance caused respiratory and eye irritation for over 50 attendees. Police and emergency services are currently investigating the incident.

Thousands Evacuated From Manchester Arena After Unknown Substance Leak

Manchester [UK], November 23 (ANI): Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester after an “unknown substance” was released during a performance by American rapper Don Toliver on Sunday night, leaving more than 50 people seeking medical assistance for eye and respiratory symptoms, CNN reported.

According to CNN, plumes of smoke filled the 23,500-capacity venue at around 10 pm local time, triggering panic among the more than 12,000 people attending the concert. Footage verified by CNN showed smoke spreading through the arena as concertgoers began leaving the venue. The incident prompted a major emergency response in the English city, which was the site of a terror attack in 2017 when a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people, including children, during an Ariana Grande concert.

Police initially said that a substance believed to be tear gas had been released into the crowd towards the end of the concert. However, a subsequent statement referred to it as an “unknown substance”, CNN reported. Manchester's North West Ambulance Service said more than 50 people sought assistance after experiencing eye and respiratory symptoms, while one person required hospital treatment.

Recounting her experience, concertgoer Yewande Famutimi told CNN that she suddenly experienced a burning sensation in her throat while dancing. “It was very scary… We were struggling to breathe and coughing really badly,” she said. She further described how people began rushing out of the arena as confusion spread over whether the concert would continue. “We could see people running out of the arena’s floor. We were confused whether the show would continue, but once the lights turned on, we knew it was over,” Famutimi told CNN.

The incident also left families worried as they struggled to contact relatives attending the concert. Lyndsey Liverpool, whose son was celebrating his 17th birthday with friends at the event, described the anxiety of waiting for information about his whereabouts. “He said there was smoke and what looked like flares, then the lights went on and Don Toliver walked off,” Liverpool told CNN. “There was no (phone) signal to call him. It was a massive worry trying to find them,” she added.

Another concertgoer, Usman Asghar, described the situation inside the venue as “a complete mess” and raised concerns about the security arrangements at the arena. He told CNN that security personnel had not used metal detectors or conducted routine frisking during entry checks. “Security did not use metal detectors to check us, did not frisk us as usual and did not even check my wife’s bag,” Asghar said. He also alleged that concertgoers were not adequately informed about the situation after the incident occurred. “When this incident occurred, staff told us (Don Toliver was) taking a ‘break’ and did not tell anyone what was going on. No communication with the thousands of customers,” he told CNN.

Police said the arena was safely evacuated and urged anyone who had subsequently experienced side effects or fallen ill to visit their local hospital. Meanwhile, Co-op Live said it was working closely with police to establish the cause of the incident. A spokesperson for the venue said, “Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from police,” CNN reported. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, with authorities yet to identify the substance released inside the arena. (ANI)