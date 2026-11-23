Damian Priest has been on a rampage since betraying R-Truth, chasing the glory he lost. Meanwhile, Williams hasn't faced a formidable contender for the United States Championship since winning it at SummerSlam. Rather than throwing a rivalry together at random, the attack on Williams sets up a future program between the two over the US title. Working with an established name like The Archer of Infamy could also push Williams toward the main event scene fans have wanted him in.