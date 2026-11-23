Simone Ashley chronicled her recent Mumbai trip on Instagram, featuring local experiences like auto-rickshaw rides and traditional food, alongside highlights from her performance at the Earthshot Prize Awards and stunning Manish Malhotra designs.

Simone Ashley Shares Her Mumbai Adventures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley has given fans a glimpse into her Mumbai visit through a candid Instagram photo dump, sharing moments from the city's streets, local food experiences and glamorous appearances at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The British-Tamil actress visited Mumbai in mid-November 2026 to attend and perform at the prestigious event.

Her latest Instagram carousel offered a glimpse of her experiences beyond the award ceremony, capturing both the everyday charm of the city and its high-profile celebrations. Among the highlights were Ashley's ride in one of Mumbai's iconic black-and-yellow auto-rickshaws and a stop at a colourful roadside flower stall. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneashley) She also shared pictures of herself enjoying a traditional Indian thali and sporting a tika on her forehead, offering fans a glimpse of her cultural experiences during the visit.

Alongside her Mumbai sightseeing pictures, Ashley shared behind-the-scenes moments from the Earthshot Prize festivities. The actress performed Nelly Furtado's popular track 'I'm Like a Bird' during the event. She also met young changemakers at the Children's Earthshot Prize, adding another highlight to her Mumbai trip. Ashley’s photo dump also showcased her varied fashion choices during the visit. Her wardrobe featured relaxed denim streetwear, an embellished crochet and black ensemble, and a pastel gown. One of the standout looks was her custom golden Kanjeevaram silk lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh. The traditional ensemble added an Indian touch to her glamorous appearances in the city.

Simone Ashley’s upcoming projects include A24 comedy 'Peaked', drama 'Falling', and cyber-thriller 'C.L.A.Y.'. She will also appear as Maya in 'Only Murders in the Building' in December 2026, while her return as Kate Bridgerton in Season 5 remains anticipated. Musically, Ashley is preparing a follow-up EP, scheduled for summer 2027, after her 2026 debut.