Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, holds responsibilities in Reliance businesses, particularly in new energy operations. With Reliance focusing on areas like renewable energy and green energy, these sectors are likely to gain importance in the future. Notably, a report stated that Anant Ambani ranked first in the 2026 wealth creators list.

Who is the richest in the Ambani family?

Mukesh Ambani leads in the total wealth estimates based on currently available statistics. On the other hand, it is remarkable that his three children secured the top three spots in a separate wealth creators list.