Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thor: Love and Thunder: Netflix or Hotstar? Where and when will Chris Hemsworth's film start streaming?

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 7:45 AM IST

    Thor: Love and Thunder is coming after a long wait as fans excitedly anticipate Marvel Studios' newest blockbuster. On July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder will make its cinematic premiere.

    Thor: Love and Thunder is mere days away from releasing its godly power upon the moviegoing world. The epic, which Taika Waititi directed, is the character's fourth standalone movie since his 2011 debut. Natalie Portman makes her first MCU appearance since 2013 as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, joining director Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth in the film.
     

    Love and Thunder is finally here after a long wait as fans excitedly anticipate Marvel Studios' newest blockbuster. The project has received mainly favourable reviews so far, with Richard Nebens of The Direct calling it "one of the greatest films in [the MCU] to yet." But now, the issue of when a new MCU movie will air on Disney+ arises with every new theatrical release. Here are the most likely dates for Thor: Love and Thunder to be released on Disney's streaming service as it gets closer to a general release.
     

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is now playing in theatres worldwide. Audiences have already seen a couple delays between theatrical premiere and streaming debut during Phase 4. As a result, fans are wondering when the movie will ultimately be available on Disney+. Although the exact date is still unknown, some data can be examined to determine when the film will be released in theatres.

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Most recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the shortest time exclusively on the big screen as it started streaming-only 47 days after its release in theatres. If Love and Thunder were to follow in MoM's footsteps, that would put the Chris Hemsworth sequel on Disney's streaming home on Wednesday, August 24. Right now, that feels like the best bet. 
     

    Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

    Different unique theatrical windows have been offered for other Phase 4 movies. Before its release on Disney+, Eternals played in theatres for 68 days, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings followed suit 70 days following its theatrical debut. Both figures are on the upper side, so even if Thor 4 broke the Multiverse of Madness record, it would probably not surpass Shang-70-day Chi's total. Also Read: Hotness alert: 10 times Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked ultra sexy in bikinis

    After its theatrical release, Shang-Chi had its Disney+ Day premiere the previous year. The streaming celebrations for this year are set on September 8, 64 days after the publication of Love and Thunder. Therefore, there is a possibility that Thor 4 will adhere to the same trend. It is very possible that this would take longer than some may anticipate and would conflict with the higher end of these projections. Also Read: Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation; says, ‘I am fine’

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation says I am fine drb

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation; says, ‘I am fine’

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial 'Kaali' poster tweet snt

    Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial 'Kaali' poster tweet

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt talks about being a Kapoor Khandaan bahu drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt talks about being a ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ bahu

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation snt

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation

    Recent Stories

    World Chocolate Day 2022 7 easy delicious chocolate recipes you should try gcw

    World Chocolate Day: 7 easy, delicious chocolate recipes you should try

    Happy Eid al Adha 2022 Shayari On Bakrid share these shayaris with friends family through whatsapp facebook sms drb

    Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

    Video and pictures Esha Gupta flaunts sun kissed sexy body in black bikini drb

    Video and pictures: Esha Gupta flaunts sun-kissed sexy body in black bikini

    Happy World Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status drb

    Happy World Chocolate Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 7, 2022

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon