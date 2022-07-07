Thor: Love and Thunder: Netflix or Hotstar? Where and when will Chris Hemsworth's film start streaming?

Thor: Love and Thunder is coming after a long wait as fans excitedly anticipate Marvel Studios' newest blockbuster. On July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder will make its cinematic premiere.

Thor: Love and Thunder is mere days away from releasing its godly power upon the moviegoing world. The epic, which Taika Waititi directed, is the character's fourth standalone movie since his 2011 debut. Natalie Portman makes her first MCU appearance since 2013 as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, joining director Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth in the film.



Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is now playing in theatres worldwide. Audiences have already seen a couple delays between theatrical premiere and streaming debut during Phase 4. As a result, fans are wondering when the movie will ultimately be available on Disney+. Although the exact date is still unknown, some data can be examined to determine when the film will be released in theatres.

Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Most recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the shortest time exclusively on the big screen as it started streaming-only 47 days after its release in theatres. If Love and Thunder were to follow in MoM's footsteps, that would put the Chris Hemsworth sequel on Disney's streaming home on Wednesday, August 24. Right now, that feels like the best bet.



Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Different unique theatrical windows have been offered for other Phase 4 movies. Before its release on Disney+, Eternals played in theatres for 68 days, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings followed suit 70 days following its theatrical debut. Both figures are on the upper side, so even if Thor 4 broke the Multiverse of Madness record, it would probably not surpass Shang-70-day Chi's total.