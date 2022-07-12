Hot bikini pictures: Pooja Hegde flaunts her beach bum on Bangkok vacation

Pooja Hegde posted some breathtaking images from her trip to Bangkok on her Instagram account. "Time to escape.," she captioned the pictures.

Photo Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde took a flight to Bangkok on Sunday for a lengthy holiday, and she has since shared some lovely pictures of herself in a bikini. The actress displayed her million-dollar smile at a beach, proving that happy girls are the prettiest.



Photo Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

She is wearing a yellow shrug over her bikini and matching heart earrings as accessories. She chose to wear modest makeup with her beach attire and let her hair enjoy the breeze.



Photo Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde treated herself to some tasty Thai treats and posted a picture of them on Instagram the day before. She is posing while eating a beautiful buffet while wearing a pink strappy dress, and we have to say everything appears to be excellent.



Photo Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde was filming for the Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali before she left for Bangkok. Her Bollywood schedule also includes the Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh.



Photo Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

In the much-anticipated film SSMB28, Pooja Hegde will appear with Mahesh Babu, a celebrity in the South. The movie is expected to begin production in August. Trivikram Srinivas is in charge of the film's direction. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy vacay on yacht in Nevada

Pooja Hegde