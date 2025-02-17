This Bollywood star has Rs. 50,000 Crores net worth but prefers simple and humble lifestyle

This royal hero has assets worth approximately ₹50,000 crores. He has seen both hits and flops, yet maintains a simple lifestyle. Who is he?

Some become arrogant after a couple of hit films, looking down upon ordinary people. But not everyone is like that. Some remain grounded despite their background, stardom, and wealth.

This star hero is one such example. Despite possessing assets worth approximately ₹50,000 crores, he remains humble. Belonging to the Pataudi royal family, he avoids ostentation. Who is he? Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, once a leading hero, now portrays powerful characters. He recently played the antagonist in the film Devara, starring NTR Jr. He performed well, and has since received offers from the South Indian film industry. He was recently attacked and is currently resting. He may start Devara 2 later.

Saif Ali Khan belongs to the Pataudi royal family and possesses assets worth thousands of crores, estimated at ₹50,000 crores. Recently, the government seized his ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace, worth hundreds of crores.

Despite his royal lineage, Saif has never displayed arrogance. He appears and behaves simply. He married Kareena Kapoor from the Kapoor family and has two children with her. He was previously married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he also has two children.

Saif Ali Khan respects everyone, regardless of their social standing. He never boasts about his royal lineage and treats even his domestic staff with respect. Despite owning expensive cars and palaces, he prefers a simple life.

