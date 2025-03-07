THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on

Read Full Article

He's an Indian star actor, 70 years old, and has already had 4 marriages. His fourth marriage was to a woman 30 years younger than him. Who is the actor who married a woman the age of his granddaughter?



The life of the actor we're about to talk about is like something out of a movie. Kabir Bedi, an actor who lives a life that rivals any film, has already been married three times. Kabir, who has made a name for himself in Bollywood and South India, gained recognition through films like 'Khoon Bhari Maang' and 'Main Hoon Na'. Kabir is often in the news for his love life.

Kabir married Pratima Gupta, a model and Odissi dancer, in 1969. At that time, Pratima had a reputation as a hot actress. She appeared mostly in hot ads. Pratima had already made a name for herself in plays when she first met Kabir Bedi. Pratima's family did not agree to this marriage. That's why this couple, who wanted to have a love marriage, had a court marriage.

Initially, their family life went on happily, but after 1970, differences arose and they divorced in 1977. The couple has two children, Pooja and Siddharth. Siddharth died in 1977 due to illness. His son's death pushed Pratima into depression. After that, she went on a pilgrimage to the Himalayas. It is said that Pratima died in Uttarakhand in 1998. Talking about the divorce in the past, Pratima said, "In Kabir's life, a woman is a very small part. He had already told me that in his life, first career, then family, friends, and finally wife. Kabir was like that. He worked hard for success. Kabir is always my king. No one can replace Kabir in my life," she said.

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi

While living with Pratima Gupta, Kabir was in a relationship with Parveen Babi around 1970. They drifted apart because there was something wrong with Parveen. Kabir distanced his first wife a bit as soon as Parveen entered Kabir's life. Talking about Kabir, Parveen said, "Kabir's work changed our lifestyle. I kept Kabir with me without thinking of marrying him." Parveen and Kabir separated in 1977.

Kabir Bedi met Susan Humphreys while modeling in America. Love blossomed between them, they got married in 1980 and separated in 1990. The couple has a son named Adam Bedi. Kabir's third marriage took place in London. In 1991, Kabir met BBC radio presenter Nikki Mulgavkar. The couple got married in 1992. Nikki is 20 years younger than Kabir. Nikki lived in London, while Kabir lived in India. Thus, the distance between them increased and differences arose, and the couple separated in 2004.

After divorcing in 2004, Kabir Bedi fell in love again with Parveen Dusanj, an Indian social researcher from London. There is a gap of 29 years between this couple. The couple lives together in the flat in the name of daughter Pooja. Pooja is three years older than Parveen. Kabir is living with a girl younger than his daughter. Kabir proposed to Parveen in 2011. The couple got married at the age of 70. Kabir says that in every relationship, I have financially supported them. We have been together with Parveen for ten years. It is natural to get married now," said Kabir.



Latest Videos