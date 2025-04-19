THESE films of Shah Rukh Khan did not release; Check list HERE
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has several films that never saw the light of day. Discover the untold stories behind shelved projects like 'Extreme City,' 'Rashk,' 'Ahamq,' and 'Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho.'
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 08:55 AM
1 Min read
Shah Rukh Khan's Unreleased Films
King Khan has starred in numerous blockbusters, but some of his films never made it to theaters. Let's explore these unreleased projects.
Ahamq
'Ahamq,' filmed in 1991, was completed but never released theatrically. It was screened at a film festival in 2015.
Extreme City
SRK's Hollywood venture 'Extreme City' (2011) was halted mid-production and remains unreleased.
Rashk
'Rashk,' starring SRK, Juhi Chawla, and Amitabh Bachchan, was completed but never released.
Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho
Filming for 'Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho,' with SRK, Ayesha Jhulka, and Madhu, was discontinued.
