Several blockbuster films were first offered to other stars who rejected them. Eventually, different actors took on the roles—and the movies went on to become massive hits!
Shah Rukh Khan - 3 idiots
Rajkumar Hirani initially offered 3 Idiots to Shah Rukh Khan, but he turned it down. The role eventually went to Aamir Khan, and the film went on to become a massive blockbuster.
Kajol - Veer Zaara
Kajol was the first choice for Veer Zaara, but she declined the offer. The role then went to Preity Zinta, who portrayed it beautifully.
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela
Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially offered the film to Kareena Kapoor, but she opted out. The role eventually went to Deepika Padukone, and the film turned out to be a super hit.
Saif Ali Khan - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, but he turned it down. The role then went to Shah Rukh Khan, who made it iconic.
Salman Khan - Chak De India
Salman Khan was initially considered for the lead role in the hit film Chak De India. However, after he chose not to do it, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in and delivered a memorable performance.
Akshay Kumar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was initially offered to Akshay Kumar, but he turned it down. The role eventually went to Farhan Akhtar, who delivered a powerful performance in the super hit film.