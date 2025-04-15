THIS Shah Rukh Khan film is remake of a Hollywood movie; Check here
Shah Rukh Khan gained recognition from 'Baazigar,' which was a remake of a Hollywood film. Interestingly, this Hollywood film itself was a box office flop
Shah Rukh Khan is the uncrowned king of Bollywood today. But did you know that the film that made Shah Rukh Khan a star overnight was a remake? Learn about both the original and remake films.
Shah Rukh Khan debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Deewana,' which was released in 1992. But he had a supporting role in this film. Later, he appeared in films like 'Chamatkar,' 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,' 'Dil Aashna Hai,' 'Maya Memsaab,' and 'King Uncle.' But he was still yearning for his true identity.
Shah Rukh Khan got his first big break with the film 'Baazigar,' directed by Abbas-Mustan. Released in 1993, this film featured Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role. But it made him stand in the ranks of superstars.
'Baazigar' proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. According to information available on the internet, the film was made for approximately 4 crore rupees, while the film earned approximately 32 crore rupees worldwide, which was 8 times the budget. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, and Dalip Tahil also played important roles in this film.
The story of 'Baazigar' was not original, but it was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'A Kiss Before Dying,' which was released in 1991. The special thing is that the Hollywood film itself was based on the novel published in 1953 with the same name, which was written by Ira Levin.
'A Kiss Before Dying' was directed by James Dearden and the film starred Matt Dillon, Sean Young, Max von Sydow, and Diane Ladd in important roles.
When 'A Kiss Before Dying' was released, it received negative reviews. The film was flopping at the box office. According to reports, the film was made for 15 million dollars and the film's earnings were 15.4 million dollars.