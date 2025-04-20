Actor Mohanlal shared a special moment on social media – a signed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi. Mohanlal expressed his admiration for Messi, thanking friends who facilitated the gift.

It is not that often we see actor Mohanlal turn a fan but today was one such day. The actor took to social media to share a special moment-a signed Argentina football team jersey from the legend Lionel Messi.

In a video shared by the actor, Messi, in his Inter Miami kit, can be seen writing “Lalettan”, as he is fondly called, before signing it.

Overjoyed by this, the actor spoke about his longtime admiration for the world champion and said," Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever.

Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand.

For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special."



He also thanked Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip for making this happen.

"This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift," Mohanlal added.

Mohanlal's latest release was L2:Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie's content was controversial, which infact boosted the movie's performance at the box office despite having mixed reviews from the moviegoers. The actor's upcoming movie is ‘Thudarum’, directed by Tharun Moorthy.