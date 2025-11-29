- Home
South star Dhanush’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ released Friday and received a positive first-day response. Here’s a look at the box office performance of his last seven films, including hits, flops, and collections.
Film Thiruchitrambalam
Dhanush's 2022 film 'Thiruchitrambalam' created a storm at the box office. Made on a budget of 30 crores, the film did business of 101 crores. The movie was a blockbuster.
Film Naane Varuvean
Dhanush's film 'Naane Varuvean' was released in 2022. This movie couldn't do well at the box office and was a flop. Its budget was 30 crores and it earned 35.6 crores.
Film Vaathi
Dhanush's 2023 film 'Vaathi' was a superhit. Made on a budget of 65 crores, the film rocked the box office, doing business of 105 crores.
Film Captain Miller
Dhanush's 2024 film 'Captain Miller' was much talked about before its release. However, the film turned out to be a flop. Made on a 50 crore budget, it earned 73 crores.
Film Raayan
Dhanush's 2024 film 'Raayan' showed its magic at the box office. Made on a budget of 100 crores, the film did business of 160 crores.
Film Kubera
Dhanush's film 'Kubera', a suspense thriller released this year in 2025, couldn't do much. The film, with a 150 crore budget, earned 132 crores but was still a flop.
Film Idli Kadai
Dhanush's 2025 film 'Idli Kadai' also failed to perform at the box office. Made on a 104 crore budget, it collected 71.54 crores and was a flop.
