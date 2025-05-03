THESE actresses reportedly refused to work with Salman Khan – Check the list
Several top Bollywood actresses have reportedly refused to work with Salman Khan. Here’s why some chose to distance themselves from projects with the superstar.
| Published : May 03 2025, 04:53 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Salman and Aishwarya starred in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They later dated and broke up, after which Aishwarya hasn't worked with him.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Sonali Bendre
Sonali and Salman were appreciated in Hum Saath Saath Hain. After the blackbuck poaching case, Sonali reportedly refused to work with him.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna reportedly rejected the offer for Salman Khan's film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra initially agreed to, then declined, Bharat, reportedly upsetting Salman.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has reportedly declined five films with Salman Khan.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Urmila Matondkar
After the failure of Jaanam Samjha Karo, Urmila reportedly refused to work with Salman again.
Top Stories