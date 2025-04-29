Salman Khan plans sequel for THESE 5 movies; Check here
Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, has flopped at the box office. Now, he's turning to sequels of his past hits. Reports suggest sequels to five of his films are in the pipeline
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 06:28 PM
1 Min read
Released in 2025, Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar failed to meet expectations and underperformed at the box office. The film starred Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
Following Sikandar's flop, Salman Khan is banking on sequels. Reports indicate around five sequels are in development. Let's explore them.
Salman Khan is reportedly set to begin filming Kick 2, the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Kick.
Discussions are underway for Dabangg 4, produced by Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan recently confirmed that the story is being developed.
The sequel to the all-time blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been confirmed, with casting expected to begin soon.
There's buzz around Tiger 4, part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. While details are scarce, a fourth installment is confirmed.
Fans eagerly await the sequel to the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Director Rajkumar Santoshi is reportedly on board, and updates are expected soon.
