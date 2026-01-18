Paresh Rawal praised AR Rahman as 'our pride' after the music maestro shared a video message. Following a controversy over his Bollywood remarks, Rahman clarified his intentions, speaking on his deep bond with India, music, and culture.

Actor Paresh Rawal expressed his love for AR Rahman after the singer opened up about his bond with India, music, and culture, following backlash from Indian celebs over his controversial remarks against Bollywood. Taking to his X handle, Paresh Rawal re-shared the video of AR Rahman calling the singer a "pride" of the nation. "We love you, sir. You are our pride," wrote Paresh Rawal. https://x.com/SirPareshRawal/status/2012776214218547434

AR Rahman's Message on Culture and Intentions

Earlier today, the music maestro AR Rahman shared his first post after the row over the controversial remarks he made about Bollywood, prompting reactions from across the Indian cinema. On Sunday, Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video message. In the clip, he did not directly address the controversy but spoke about his bond with India, music, and culture.

In his video message, the Oscar-winning composer shared how music has always been his way of staying connected with people and traditions. He went on to add that "intentions" can sometimes be "misunderstood", but his purpose has always been to serve through music. "Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music," Rahman said.

"I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices," he added.

"From nurturing Jala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, and building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band, to the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful for this and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," he further said.

The Bollywood Controversy

The controversy began when Rahman, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years and linked this to changes in the industry over the past eight years. After that interview, reactions came from both fans and film personalities. (ANI)