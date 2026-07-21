Pankaj Tripathi explains why he took a small, 5-6 day role in 'Ohh My Dog', stating he joined to support the film's cause after being approached by friends. He also expressed his deep love for animals and the film's compassionate message.

'I did it to support this film'

'Animals have neither imagination nor memories'

'Ohh My Dog' Cast and Trailer Details

Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his role in the film 'Ohh My Dog', saying that he joined the cast to support the story of the movie. He also expressed his love for animals, saying that they return double the love when given to them. 'Ohh My Dog' is the upcoming film which is directed by Amit Rai and explores the compassionate bond between a child and a dog, leading to the unravelling of a mysterious racket involving pets.While talking to ANI, Pankaj Tripathi said that he has worked for only 5-6 days in a small role to support the cause of the film, which tells the story of two animals. He agreed to participate after friends Amit Rai and producer Ajay Rai approached him, as he found the story meaningful. Pankaj Tripathi said, "Yes, it's a very small role. I have worked for 5-6 days. I did it to support this film. My friends, Amit Rai and Ajay Rai, who is the producer of this film, told me that they are doing a story in Bihar. I said, what do you want from me? They said that they need my help. It's a small part, which I did to support this film. I thought it was a good story."The actor also expressed his love for the dogs, calling them the animals who only share love and carry no memories or imagination, which often leads to conflicts in real life. "It's a good thing with animals, they don't remember anything. In the present, we have evolved. The problem is that there are memories in it and there is an imagination of the future in it, which can be good or bad. Animals have neither imagination nor memories. If you give them a little love, they will give you a lot of love in return," said Pankaj Tripathi.The movie is written and directed by Amit Rai. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.

The trailer begins with the increasing number of missing cases of dogs in an area, leading to the assumption of the existence of a huge racket behind it. Pankaj Tripathi reaches out to a police officer to file a complaint to spark an investigation into the same. The trailer further features montages in which a group of dogs were seen chasing goons.

According to the press note, the film revolves around the story of the bond between a young child and a dog. The film focuses on love, friendship, kindness, and compassion, while also encouraging people to care for animals and live peacefully with them. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 31.

The film is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. (ANI)