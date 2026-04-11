4 5 Image Credit : our own

Shocking Reason Behind Ileana D Cruz Film Industry Ban

The council investigated and found that Ileana had not shown up for the shoot on the given dates. In fact, she was working on another film. They demanded she return the ₹40 lakh or face a ban. Even after the ban was imposed, she tried to sign another film. The council then told the new producer to either pay the dues on her behalf or not cast her.