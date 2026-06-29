Pritam And Pedro

Arshad Warsi and Veer Hiranandani star in this investigative thriller series. The story follows an experienced, old-school cop and a young, tech-savvy policeman who team up to solve crimes.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 3

Mollywood Times

Premalu fame Naslen Gafoor plays the lead in this film, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The movie revolves around a young man who dreams of becoming a great horror director to save the Malayalam film industry. After a successful theatrical run, it is now arriving on OTT.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 3

Tavvai

This is a Hindi horror film that explores themes like ‘Pitra Dosham’, divine salvation, and the mythological battle between Lakshmi and Alakshmi. Arpit Ranka and Manoj Joshi play the lead roles in the film. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 29

Juhi Mui

Bigg Boss 18 fame Esha Singh stars in this daily soap. The story follows a talented woman with autism who, with her brother’s support, becomes a lawyer to fight against criminals and deliver justice.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: June 29