Super Sabbu To Obsession: Exciting New Movies And Series Arriving On OTT This Week
This week brings exciting entertainment for OTT lovers as several new movies and web series arrive on streaming platforms. From Sundeep Kishan’s fun-filled Super Sabbu to the horror thriller Obsession, audiences have plenty to explore.
OTT Movies
OTT viewers, you have a full plate of entertainment this week! From horror thrillers and detective dramas to comedy shows and sci-fi series, there’s a lot of new content ready for streaming. Titles like Super Sabbu and Obsession are already creating a lot of buzz. Let’s check out which movies and web series are releasing on which platform this week.
JioHotstar
Pritam And Pedro
Arshad Warsi and Veer Hiranandani star in this investigative thriller series. The story follows an experienced, old-school cop and a young, tech-savvy policeman who team up to solve crimes.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 3
Mollywood Times
Premalu fame Naslen Gafoor plays the lead in this film, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The movie revolves around a young man who dreams of becoming a great horror director to save the Malayalam film industry. After a successful theatrical run, it is now arriving on OTT.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 3
Tavvai
This is a Hindi horror film that explores themes like ‘Pitra Dosham’, divine salvation, and the mythological battle between Lakshmi and Alakshmi. Arpit Ranka and Manoj Joshi play the lead roles in the film. Where to watch: JioHotstar Release Date: June 29
Juhi Mui
Bigg Boss 18 fame Esha Singh stars in this daily soap. The story follows a talented woman with autism who, with her brother’s support, becomes a lawyer to fight against criminals and deliver justice.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 29
Netflix
Super Sabbu
Sundeep Kishan plays the lead in this Telugu web series. He appears as a sex education officer working in a conservative village. Mithila Palkar plays a social media influencer, and the story explores how their lives intersect.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 2
Survival Of The Thickest – Season 3
This comedy series returns with its third and final season. The story continues with characters competing for a cash prize by taking on fun physical and mental challenges.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 2
Human Vapor
This Japanese action thriller series revolves around a mysterious person who can transform his body into gas, allowing him to escape any obstacle. He carries out a series of murders, creating a challenging case for the police.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 2
Enola Holmes 3
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes in the third installment. This time, her personal and professional life takes unexpected turns as she investigates a new mystery set in Malta.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 1
Apple TV+
Silo – Season 3
Based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels, Silo returns with its third season. The sci-fi series continues the story of uncovering secrets hidden inside a human society living in underground silos. Rebecca Ferguson reprises her lead role.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Release Date: July 3
Prime Video
Elle
This TV series is a prequel to the movie Legally Blonde. The coming-of-age drama explores Elle Woods’ high school life before the events of the original film and shows her journey before becoming the iconic character fans know.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: July 1
Obsession
Corry Barker’s popular horror thriller Obsession is arriving on OTT in India after its theatrical release. However, it will initially be available on a rental model, meaning viewers will need to pay separately to watch it. The low-budget horror love story gained attention worldwide for its intense horror scenes and gripping storyline.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 29
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